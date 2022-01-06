Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Hess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

