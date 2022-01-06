Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 291,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 387,233 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $5,961,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

