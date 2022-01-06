Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE HXL opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.