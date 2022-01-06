Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NYSE:HGV opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

