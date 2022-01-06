HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €72.14 ($81.98) and last traded at €71.62 ($81.39). Approximately 77,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €71.00 ($80.68).

Several analysts have issued reports on HOT shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($83.52) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.30.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

