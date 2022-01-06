Honest Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $5,497.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00060746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.58 or 0.07858186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00075753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.28 or 0.99925471 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007843 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

