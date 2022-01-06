HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €145.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) has been given a €145.00 ($164.77) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of HBH stock opened at €133.50 ($151.70) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €119.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.32. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €69.70 ($79.20) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($150.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

