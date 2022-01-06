HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in December

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of HBBHF remained flat at $$123.14 during midday trading on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

