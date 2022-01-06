Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.53. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 90,071 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Houston American Energy by 157.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

