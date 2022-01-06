Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $890.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.88 million. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

