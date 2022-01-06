HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Update

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMCO. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 101.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 704,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 354,526 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 20.5% in the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,943,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 329,948 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 150.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 150,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

HMCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 275,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. HumanCo Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

