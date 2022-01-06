Hush Price Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Hush has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $463,093.46 and approximately $517.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00316361 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00134306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003239 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.