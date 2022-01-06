Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.90. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 263,181 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $23,557,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 256,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 840,489 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.