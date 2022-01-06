I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $46.93

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.93, but opened at $45.82. I-Mab shares last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 1,525 shares.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

