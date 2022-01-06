IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of IBIBF opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

