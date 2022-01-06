IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IBG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.81.

TSE:IBG opened at C$13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. IBI Group has a one year low of C$8.20 and a one year high of C$14.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.74.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

