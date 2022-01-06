Iconic Token Hits Market Cap of $3.61 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $2,687.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00060746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.58 or 0.07858186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00075753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.28 or 0.99925471 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.