IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.95

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.95 and last traded at $113.76, with a volume of 6578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after acquiring an additional 806,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 799,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 37.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 539,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 147,273 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

