iEthereum (IETH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, iEthereum has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. iEthereum has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1,068.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

