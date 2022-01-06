Igor Samartsev Sells 500 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IPGP opened at $169.48 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.50.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

