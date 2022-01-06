ImageCoin (IMG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,069.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $79,532.93 and $74,069.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,001,874 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

