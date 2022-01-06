IMC Chicago LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Beta Low Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLO)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Beta Low Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLO) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.52% of Global Beta Low Beta ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global Beta Low Beta ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. Global Beta Low Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

