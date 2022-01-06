iMe Lab Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $596,282.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00062307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00071525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.36 or 0.07907276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00076075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.98 or 1.00055887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007998 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

