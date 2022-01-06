ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 36,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 43,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 384.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 139,255 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 130.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 50,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 55.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

