IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of IN8bio stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,763,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

