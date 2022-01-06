INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.79

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.79 and last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.81.

INDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $821.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.51.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

