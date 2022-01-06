Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
IFNNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,070. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.