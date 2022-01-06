Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

IFNNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,070. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

