Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period.

KJAN opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

