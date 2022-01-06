Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Position Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,614 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $26,201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 117,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 715.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 110,642 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,512,000.

PMAY stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35.

