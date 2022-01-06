Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) shares traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.72. 48,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 59,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 986,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 621,228 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after buying an additional 165,801 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

