Insider Buying: 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases 10 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 10 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,470 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £147 ($198.09).

On Tuesday, November 30th, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,398 ($18.84) per share, for a total transaction of £153.78 ($207.22).

On Friday, October 29th, Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($18.11) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($199.22).

III traded down GBX 35.79 ($0.48) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,444.71 ($19.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. 3i Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.31).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 19.25 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.76) to GBX 1,735 ($23.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

