Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Sells 5,279 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CZR opened at $84.15 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.