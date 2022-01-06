Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.