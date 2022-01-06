Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Sells 185,604 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 8,570,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,221,602. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 291,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $5,961,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.