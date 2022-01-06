Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IBP stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,233,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after acquiring an additional 268,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 202,455 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

