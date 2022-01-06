Insider Selling: Lepidico Limited (ASX:LPD) Insider Sells 37,434,728 Shares of Stock

Lepidico Limited (ASX:LPD) insider Gary Johnson sold 37,434,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$1,385,084.94 ($996,463.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Lepidico Company Profile

Lepidico Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium chemicals. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Technology. It owns the technology to a metallurgical process that produced lithium carbonate from non-conventional sources, specifically lithium-rich mica minerals, including lepidolite and zinnwaldite.

