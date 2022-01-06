Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $430,340.04.

On Monday, November 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $742,625.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $316.62 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

