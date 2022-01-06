Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Sells $212,451.75 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $212,451.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 135,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

