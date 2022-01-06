Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 125 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $11,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TNET stock opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

