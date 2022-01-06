Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,700,477. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

