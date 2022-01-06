Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,877,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,599 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $299,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $220.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

