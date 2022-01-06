Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $62.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

