Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

About Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF)

Intermediate Capital Group Plc is a fund management and investment company, which engages in the provision of mezzanine finance, leveraged credit, minority equity, and management of third party funds. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Investments, Capital Market Investments, Real Asset Investments, and Secondary Investments.

