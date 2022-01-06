International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $185.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $187.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.84.

Shares of IFF opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.48. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

