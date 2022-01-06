Internet Computer 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $32.17 or 0.00074242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00062677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.02 or 0.07930693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00076680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,265.74 or 0.99861736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,027,325 coins and its circulating supply is 191,882,331 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.