InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 45,241 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,241 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 2.22% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,992,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DOG opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

