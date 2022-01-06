InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 471,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 186,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

