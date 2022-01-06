InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $438.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.39 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $428.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.