InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $308.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.09 and its 200 day moving average is $304.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

