InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $19.56 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,623 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,370,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,956,000 after buying an additional 105,161 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 246,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 233.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 297,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

Shares of PFE opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $312.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

